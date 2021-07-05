UPDATE: KCSO identifies man who shot himself after shooting at step-daughter

UPDATE (7/5): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 61-year-old Gerardo Munoz Sr.

(7/4): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man has died after he shot at his step-daughter, then turned the gun on himself Sunday at a home in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say officers were called to a home in the area of Dorado Pass Avenue and Plute Pass Street at around 4:45 p.m. Emergency responders found two people with gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson said a man shot at his step-daughter during a family dispute. The woman suffered a graze wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her wounds were downgraded from major to moderate and was listed as stable.

Police said the man then shot himself and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.