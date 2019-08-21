Man shattered window of business during burglary, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man threw an object that shattered the window of a business on Chester Avenue during a burglary last month, police said.

The burglary occurred at about 7:45 a.m. July 20 at the Foxtail Lounge at 2030 Chester Ave., according to police.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, medium build and was wearing a black tank top and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.