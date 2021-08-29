Man severely wounded in South Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed Sunday night outside a market in South Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Panama Lane for a report of a stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Police say a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the El Milagro market. He was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

