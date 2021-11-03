Man severely wounded in shooting found at gas station in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man severely wounded after he was found in a vehicle in a gas station parking lot.

Officers were called to the 76 gas station at Wible and Planz roads for a report of a shooting victim in a vehicle. Emergency responders found the passenger of the vehicle suffering major injuries from a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson said officers found shell casings in the roadway on Planz Road between Wible Road and Mountain View Street and it’s likely the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Planz Road when someone shot at the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.