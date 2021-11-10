Man sets police vehicle on fire, then turns himself in

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday evening, a Tulare County man threw a Molotov cocktail at a Tulare Police Department traffic vehicle behind the department headquarter setting it on fire, according to a news release.

Around 6:50 p.m., night shift officers responded to the fire and were able to put it out. They found a broken beer bottle with a rag stuffed in the end at the scene, according to the release.

Bruce Creamer, 62, then went inside the police station and admitted to setting the vehicle on fire and was arrested for arson, according to the release. Creamer has been transported to the Tulare County Jail and charged with malicious setting of a fire, making criminal threats, and making a destructive device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or anything related is urged to contact us our detective unit at (559)685-2300 x 4265.