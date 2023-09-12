BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of killing a business associate who owed him money was sentenced Tuesday to 53 years to life in prison.

Darnell Lucifer Pierce, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other offenses last month in the shooting death of Mubarek Alnajar, 30. The two ran an illegal internet casino.

On the night of Jan. 13, 2021, Pierce, whom court records also list as “Lucifer Darnell Pierce,” set up a meeting with Alnajar in an alley in southwest Bakersfield, prosecutors said. Pierce had earlier sent messages indicating Alnajar owed him money.

When Alnajar parked in the alley, Pierce, driven to a nearby location by a girlfriend, strolled up, got in and fired a single shot into Alnajar’s face, prosecutor Gina Pearl said. Pierce, a convicted felon, was placed at the scene through his GPS ankle monitor.

Tanya Richard, then chief assistant public defender, argued other people were in the area and criticized police for not putting more effort into locating witnesses. Richard, who has since been appointed a Superior Court judge, said police didn’t look into other potential suspects but instead focused on her client.

Pierce was previously tried for murder in 2007 and found not guilty. In that case, he was charged in the 1999 shooting death of 32-year-old Leslie Grace Ahart, whose body was found in the parking lot of Suburu School.

His attorney, Peter Kang, who now heads the Public Defender’s Office, argued Pierce’s DNA at the scene meant only that he engaged in a sex act with Ahart, not that he killed her.