A man was left paralyzed from the chest down and his girlfriend was kidnapped after offering the suspect a ride.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend is scheduled for arraignment next week on charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem.

Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison on an unrelated case when charges were brought against him in September 2021. Records show he’s now housed in Kern County ahead of Monday’s arraignment.

The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after the victims offered Al-Hamidi a ride, according to a probable cause declaration filed by Bakersfield police. A woman told police her boyfriend and Al-Hamidi had an altercation and she offered the ride to calm things down.

They drove from Roadway Inn & Suites on Chester Lane and were traveling through a neighborhood east of Chester Avenue and south of Brundage lane when Al-Hamidi shot her boyfriend and forced him out of the car, the woman told police. She tried to get out but Al-Hamidi pulled her back and threatened to kill her, forcing her to drive as he pointed a gun at her head, the woman said according to the declaration.

Al-Hamidi left when he saw a police vehicle in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane, she said.

Both the woman and her boyfriend identified Al-Hamidi in a photo lineup, according to the declaration.

The man was shot in the upper left shoulder and the bullet punctured a lung and severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, according to the declaration. Al-Hamidi is charged with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a gun, kidnapping, making terroristic threats, possession of a gun by a felon and attempting to dissuade or prevent a witness from cooperating with law enforcement.