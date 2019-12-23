Man serving 125 years to life in prison to be resentenced on prior prison and conviction enhancements

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has ruled a man sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for threatening to kill his girlfriend and her daughter while brandishing a knife and hammer must be returned to court for resentencing on several enhancements.

Alejandro Cetedes Trimino, 64, will still be serving more than 100 years to life in prison even after the trial court in Bakersfield strikes his prior prison term enhancements, and if the judge decides to strike his three prior serious felony conviction enhancements.

The 5th District Court of Appeal, in a decision published Friday, rejected Trimino’s other arguments, including his allegation that the trial court erroneously admitted evidence of prior acts of domestic violence and that a jury instruction contained an improper legal theory.

A date for the resentencing has not yet been scheduled.

According to a summary of the case contained in the ruling, Trimino was in an on again, off again relationship for about three years beginning in 2014. He lived with the woman in a rented house with her daughter and the daughter’s husband.

By December 2016, Trimino had stopped staying at the house on a regular basis but still stopped by from time to time. He had been physically and verbally abusive to the girlfriend, the documents said, and she obtained a restraining order against him.

On Dec. 15, 2016, Trimino knocked on the door while the girlfriend, her daughter and a friend were home. The girlfriend answered the door and Trimino pushed his way inside and told her he was getting his clothes, according to the documents.

He found the daughter in the bathroom and asked if her husband was home.

When she told him he wasn’t, Trimino pulled a hammer and knife from his back pocket and demanded her car keys and the vehicle’s papers, according to the documents.

The court filings said Trimino threatened to “bust (the daughter’s) head open,” kill everyone and burn the house down if she didn’t hand over the keys and documentation.

Hearing the commotion, the girlfriend walked to the bathroom to see what was happening. Trimino pushed her down on a pullout bed, the documents said, and slapped her back with the blade of the knife, leaving marks. He then made her lie on the on the floor until the daughter gave him the keys and papers.

The daughter tried to run from the house, but Trimino tackled her and pushed her back inside, the documents said. She yelled to the neighbors to call police, but the documents said Trimino told them to ignore her because she’s crazy.

He then drove away in the daughter’s car.

Trimino returned to the house Christmas Day. The daughter called police and he was arrested.

A jury in 2017 convicted Trimino of false imprisonment with violence, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and other charges.