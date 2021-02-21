Man seriously wounded in shooting in parking lot of Whiskey Barrel Saloon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to 2816 Calloway Drive after receiving reports of a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a man lying on the ground who had a gunshot wound.

BPD said he had suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition, according to the department.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-30s wearing a dark hooded sweater. BPD said the suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact the department at 661-327-7111.