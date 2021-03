BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:31 p.m., deputies were sent to the 5900 block of Knudsen Drive after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

KCSO said the victim was shot while he was entering his vehicle and that he is currently in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.