Man seriously wounded in Delano shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Delano early Saturday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after midnight, deputies were sent to the area of Poplar Avenue and Burbank Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCSO. The department said the victim didn’t cooperate in providing information to the deputies about the shooting.

KCSO said that the reporting party said they heard shots as a vehicle drove by but at this time it has not been confirmed whether it was a drive-by shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.