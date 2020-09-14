Man seriously injured in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of Monterey and Inyo streets after receiving reports of a hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival, they found a man down in the roadway suffering from major injuries.

The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition, according to BPD.

The department said officers determined that the injured man was riding an off-road motorcycle southbound on Inyo Street when he attempted to cross Monterey Street and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle that struck the motorcyclist then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly an older small pickup, similar to a Datsun or an unknown color sedan, the department said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.