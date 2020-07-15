Man sentenced to year in jail in drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say drove under the influence in a crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this year has been sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation, court records show.

Torres Dawson pleaded no contest in May to a charge of DUI manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with the crash that killed 24-year-old Deion Shaquille Nobles.

Police said the crash happened Feb. 14 at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Street when Dawson made an unsafe turn in his pickup as Nobles’ motorcycle approached the intersection. The two collided and Nobles died from his injuries.

Dawson showed signs of impairment when questioned at the scene, police said in court documents. He had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and gave off a strong odor of alcohol.

Dawson provided a breath sample of 0.086 percent, just above the legal limit of 0.080 percent, followed by two more samples of 0.079 percent and 0.080 percent, according to the documents.