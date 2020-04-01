Man sentenced to year in jail for breaking restaurant and car windows

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Handren stands next to a public defender in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday after pleading no contest to a felony vandalism charge for smashing the windows of a downtown restaurant and a car.

David Handren, 41, was arrested Feb. 18 after witnesses said he broke a window at The 18hundred restaurant and damaged a car traveling on Chester Avenue at 24th Street.

In all, Handren caused an estimated $2,500 in damage, according to court documents. Police said he was in possession of a metal rod when arrested that appeared to be damaged and may have been used in other acts of vandalism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News