Man sentenced to year in jail for breaking restaurant and car windows

David Handren stands next to a public defender in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday after pleading no contest to a felony vandalism charge for smashing the windows of a downtown restaurant and a car.

David Handren, 41, was arrested Feb. 18 after witnesses said he broke a window at The 18hundred restaurant and damaged a car traveling on Chester Avenue at 24th Street.

In all, Handren caused an estimated $2,500 in damage, according to court documents. Police said he was in possession of a metal rod when arrested that appeared to be damaged and may have been used in other acts of vandalism.