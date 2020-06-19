Man sentenced to two years in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed 9-year-old

Evaristo Nunez Perez hides his face with paper during his arraignment. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Friday to two years in prison after pleading no contest to two criminal charges filed in connection with a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy, court records show.

Evaristo Perez Nunez pleaded no contest last month to a felony hit-and-run charge and misdemeanor resisting arrest charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other charges and three infractions that had been filed against him, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

Nunez, 32 at the time of the Jan. 7 crash, has a total of 329 days of custody credits counting toward the completion of his sentence.

Police said Nunez drove past a stop sign and in front of a vehicle headed south on Cottonwood Road around 3:30 a.m., causing a collision between the two vehicles where Cottonwood meets Pacheco Road.

Emiliano Hernandez, one of the children traveling in the other vehicle, suffered fatal injuries. Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle were also injured, according to police.

Nunez left the scene, police said, and was later taken into custody at a residence. Police said he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing a minor injury.

Police said Nunez had no driver’s license or insurance, and an open bottle of liquor was found in his vehicle.