Man sentenced to time served in assault where victim was fatally stabbed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In October 2017, Dyllan Denna became assaulted a man that he and two others had given a ride to after leaving an Oildale bar.

The man ended up fatally stabbed, and his body was found the next morning in a center median on Union Avenue.

On Wednesday, Denna was sentenced to 312 days of time served after pleading no contest to assault on a person with force resulting in great bodily injury. Prosecutors had dismissed charges of murder and robbery under the plea agreement.

Co-defendant Mary Ellen Holmes, the person prosecutors said stabbed 48-year-old Jeffrey Woodford, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison.

Court documents say Holmes, 41, Denna and a third person gave a ride to Woodford after leaving an Oildale bar the night of Oct. 21, 2017. The pickup they were traveling in ran out of gas.

While waiting for help, Holmes and the third person, also a woman, began kissing, according to a police report. Holmes noticed Woodford watching them and became angry, as did Denna.

Denna assaulted Woodford, who walked away but soon returned and asked to use a cellphone, according to the report. Holmes then stabbed him, prosecutors say.