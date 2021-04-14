Man sentenced to time served for vandalizing BPD memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who vandalized the Bakersfield Police Department Fallen Officer Memorial during a protest last year was sentenced Wednesday to time served.

Salvador Ibarra pleaded no contest in February to a felony charge of defacing a law enforcement memorial. Two other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 116 days’ time served and ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, according to court records. A co-defendant, Jaqueline Hernandez, pleaded no contest to the same charge and was sentenced last month.

The memorial was vandalized the evening of May 29 during one of a number of protests held downtown following the death of George Floyd.

