Man sentenced to probation in deadly distracted driving crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of texting his wife while driving, causing a crash that killed another motorist, was sentenced Wednesday to three years’ probation.

Last week, Jerry Hughes pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge. A felony manslaughter charge was dismissed under the plea agreement.

The terms of the agreement also stipulate Hughes serve 100 hours of community service and pay restitution to the family of Ezequiel Flores.

Hughes, 50 at the time, was approaching the intersection of Wasco Pond Road at Garces Highway around 6 a.m. Feb. 19 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by the 41-year-old Flores, who died at the scene.

A search warrant filed in the case said Hughes was texting his wife moments before the crash.