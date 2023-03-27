BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to four months in prison Monday for knowingly aiming a laser pointer at Air One while at a street race in Hughes and White lanes.

Andrew Nathan Hernandez, 20, of Bakersfield, struck a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter multiple times with a green laser while attending a street race on Dec. 26, 2020, according to Department of Justice officials.

Once Hernandez was identified he led law enforcement on an 11-mile high-speed chase, according to DOJ officials.

The laser strikes made the pilot experience “significant visual interference,” DOJ officials said.