BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of stalking an ex-girlfriend over several months has been sentenced to prison.

Richard Banos Morales, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and eight months in prison, according to the Superior Court website. He was found guilty last month of stalking, vandalism and violating court orders barring him from contacting the woman.

Prosecutors said Morales harassed the woman from March through June of 2021. He arrived at her home armed with weapons, accused her of ruining his life and, on one occasion, intentionally crashed his car into vehicle parked in her driveway.

The threats and crash were caught on surveillance footage.

Following his arrest, Morales made multiple calls from jail asking the woman to drop charges, prosecutors said.