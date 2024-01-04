BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man was sentenced to prison Thursday for engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old girl.

Juan Aruelio Gonzalez received a six-year prison term after being found guilty of three felonies related to contacting and engaging in sex acts with a minor. He must register as a sex offender.

“This victim was 13 years old,” said Judge Judith K. Dulcich, noting someone that age can’t legally consent to a sexual relationship with someone 18 or older.

Gonzalez could have faced more time behind bars, but Dulcich agreed with defense attorney Phillip Gillet that Gonzalez has mental conditions “that may have reduced culpability for the crime.”

Nevertheless, the judge said, Gonzalez refused to take responsibility for his actions. He met with the teen multiple times — often in his pickup — and had time to reflect on what he was doing, but didn’t stop his illicit behavior, she said.

Gonzalez met the teen at a party in December 2022, prosecutors said. When questioned by sheriff’s investigators, he admitted to the sexual relationship, prosecutors said.