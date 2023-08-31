BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 53-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison for killing a 22-year-old relative, according to court records.

Detrick Hollinquest was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lonnie Daniel Hollinquest, records show. The shooting occurred on Padre Street near Simpson Road in March 2021, deputies said.

Lonnie Hollinquest was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead. Detrick Hollinquest pleaded no contest in June.