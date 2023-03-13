BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 18 when he impregnated a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison.

Joseph Poindexter, 21, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison on March 9 after being found guilty of two felonies for having sex with a minor.

In October 2019, Poindexter began a sexual relationship with the girl, who was 13 at the time, according to prosecutors. She discovered she was pregnant shortly after turning 14. The baby was born in August 2020 and DNA testing confirmed Poindexter was the father.