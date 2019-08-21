Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 4-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Granada Hills man who told officers he didn’t believe he should serve any time in custody after driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine in a crash that killed his 4-year-old son received more than a decade behind bars Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey sentenced Keith Zeldon Taylor to 12 years and four months in prison as stipulated by a plea agreement in which Taylor pleaded no contest to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing injury.

Taylor, 33, at times shook his head but otherwise showed no reaction during sentencing.

On April 27, 2018, Taylor was driving a gray Chevy Tahoe east on California City Boulevard at about 3:16 a.m. when he entered the westbound lane, according to court documents. An ambulance traveling west swerved to avoid a collision and flipped onto its side.

The Tahoe continued west and onto the dirt shoulder, where it slid sideways and rolled over.

Taylor’s son, Keandre Zayah Lewis Taylor, was thrown from the vehicle and the SUV rolled over him, according to the documents. He had not been properly restrained.

Taylor was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where his blood was drawn and tested positive for marijuana, meth and a blood alcohol content of 0.09 percent, according to the documents.

At the hospital, Taylor asked an officer it was true his son had died. The officer confirmed Keandre was dead, and Taylor cursed but then asked the officer how much time in custody he thought he would get.

Instead of answering, the officer asked Taylor how much time he believed he deserved.

“None,” Taylor replied.