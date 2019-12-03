Man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who took a plea deal in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed his two passengers was sentenced Monday to 19 years and eight months in prison.

Damion James Hutson, 26, pleaded no contest in October to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as other charges stemming from three cases against him.

Hutson ran a red light in a Dodge Challenger and collided with a pickup the evening of Feb. 11, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on China Grade Loop at Manor Street.

Joshua James Andrews, 27, and Lori Sue Soto, 32, were ejected from the Challenger and died at the scene, officers said.

Hutson ran from the crash before officers arrived, according to the CHP. He was arrested outside his home the next day.