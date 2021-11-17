Man sentenced to life without parole for killing Delano cellmate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole for fatally stabbing his cellmate in 2016.

Thrasher Holmeyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Lowrey, court records show.

Lowrey was found unresponsive in his cell Jan. 24, 2016, at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, correctional officials said. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner said Lowrey died of a stab wound.

Holmeyer was already serving a sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder.

