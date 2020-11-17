Man sentenced to life term in prison for sexual battery against pregnant tenant, setting house on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for sexually harassing and touching a pregnant tenant in his East Bakersfield home and setting his house on fire after his wife found out.

Daniel Moler was sentenced Monday following his conviction last month on charges of arson of an inhabited structure, touching a person intimately against their will and making terroristic threats.

Prosecutors said Moler harassed the 24-year-old tenant on March 13 and 14 in 2018. Despite her repeated rejection of his advances, Moler touched her and exposed himself to her. Prosecutors said he also offered her money to touch him.

When his wife discovered his actions and told him to leave, Moler poured lighter fluid in his bedroom and started a fire then fled the house, according to the District Attorney’s office. The tenant was in her room and unaware of the blaze.

Moler’s wife was next door when the fire started. When she returned, she alerted the tenant and both escaped the burning house without injury, prosecutors said.

Authorities found Moler two days later. They noticed the hair on the back of his hands had burned off, and didn’t believe his claims that the fire was accidental and he told his wife to call 911.