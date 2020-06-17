Man sentenced to life term in prison for DUI crash that killed woman and her 5-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drunken driver who barreled down Highway 99 at speeds greater than 90 mph when he slammed into the back of a Jeep, killing a woman and her 5-year-old son, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life plus seven years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Brian M. McNamara imposed the sentence against 24-year-old Daniel Mejia for Mejia’s convictions early this year on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two charges of DUI causing injury.

Mejia wore a white face mask and did not appear to show any reaction as McNamara imposed the sentence.

Prosecutor Michelle Domino had argued for a sentence of 30 years to life since Mejia was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, each of which carries a prison term of 15 years to life and could be sentenced concurrently.

Domino said the report submitted by the probation department indicated Mejia still had not accepted responsibility for his actions, and told a probation officer he was only “hung over” when the crash occurred that killed 21-year-old Karla Mendoza and 5-year-old Axel Rodriguez.

“Certainly the crimes that he committed deserve the maximum the maximum sentence,” she said. “Both of their lives are just as valuable and you don’t get a “two for one” in a case like this.”

Christopher Martens, Mejia’s attorney, said he agreed with the probation report and noted Mejia’s statements in it showed his client appeared to be remorseful and he had expressed a hope that the victims’ family could one day forgive him.

Witnesses reported Mejia, of Redlands, swerved and cut off other motorists on Nov. 24, 2017, as sped along the highway. His pickup plowed into the back of a Jeep that had stopped in the center median just north of Taft Highway because of a flat tire.

Mendoza and Rodriguez, of Half Moon Bay, were in the Jeep, which rolled and caught fire. Axel died at the scene and Mendoza died the next day.

Axel’s then-3-year-old sister, Zoey Mendoza, suffered serious injuries including a broken hip. The Jeep’s driver, Juan Rodriguez Garcia, was uninjured as he was outside the Jeep changing the tire when the crash happened.

Before sentencing, seven letters were read to the court from relatives and friends of the victims, including one from Garcia.

In it, he said he still has trouble wrapping his head around the fact that his wife and son are gone and he’ll never seem again. Everywhere he goes, he sees something that reminds him of his family.

Garcia said he, his wife ad children had been living the best time of their lives before the crash. Every day when he arrived home from work, Axel would run to him and they would play as Mendoza prepared dinner.

“They made me a better person in life,” Garcia said.

He said Zoey is sad when she’s dropped off at school because she notices how most of the other children are taken to school by their mother. Garcia said she lives in fear of being separated from him, of losing him like she lost her mother.

“I can’t understand why these things happened to me,” he said.

Testing by the Kern Regional Crime Lab showed Mejia’s blood-alcohol content was 0.25 percent, more than three times the state legal limit at which a person is considered impaired.

Martens argued at trial that Mejia deserved to be found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated but the evidence did not support the murder charges.