Man sentenced to life term in prison following murder conviction in 3-month-old daughter’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Monday to a life term in prison in the death of his 3-month-old daughter, who suffered multiple broken ribs, sepsis and a kidney infection when she died six years ago.

Eddie Leyva, 31, was sentenced to 15 years to life following his conviction on a charge of second-degree murder. Judge John W. Lua noted the victim was particularly vulnerable due to her age, and she had been completely dependent on her parents for care.

Vanessa Wolfe

A separate jury heard the case against Vanessa Wolfe, the child’s mother, and convicted her earlier this year of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 causing death. Wolfe, 36, is serving a prison term of 25 years to life.

The couple’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. In addition to her other injuries, prosecutors said, Adenali had suffered severe malnourishment and dehydration. Her parents allowed her to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help her, according to prosecutors.