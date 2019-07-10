Man sentenced to life term for shooting man point-blank with shotgun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who shot another man at point-blank range with a shotgun in a dispute over stolen items has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Jose Lara was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of April of charges including attempted murder and robbery.

Deputies were called to a residence in the Casa Loma area on Nov. 1, 2016, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man managed to tell deputies who shot him, and investigators later determined the man and Lara had a dispute the night before over stolen items.

Lara left the victim’s residence following the argument, but returned in the early morning while the man was in bed and shot him with a 12-gauge shotgun, deputies said.