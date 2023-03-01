BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend was sentenced Wednesday to a life term in prison.

Cody Joyave received 25 years to life for first-degree murder, plus a year for using a knife in the killing.

Joyave, 24, killed Lupe Melendrez, 22, early on May 20 in their Oildale apartment. Prosecutors said Melendrez suffered multiple slash and stab wounds to her throat and had been beaten and choked.

Interviewed after Melendrez’s death, Joyave said the last year of their relationship had been “a little rocky,” according to court documents. They had more than $25,000 in credit card debt and he was unemployed.

Joyave at first claimed Melendrez attacked him, saying she armed herself with a knife and he forced her to drop it then picked it up and stabbed her, according to the documents.

He changed his story at trial, testifying he “just snapped” after experiencing physical and emotional abuse from Melendrez,. Prosecutors said there had been prior domestic violence in the relationship, but Joyave was the abuser, and he had choked Melendrez unconscious the month before her death.