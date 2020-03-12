Man sentenced to life behind bars for killings of mother, stepfather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who gunned down his mother and stepfather following a night of drinking was sentenced Thursday to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Kern County judged handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 75 years to life for 33-year-old Derek Connell, found guilty last month of first-degree murder in his mother’s death and second-degree murder in the death of his stepfather.

During a two-week trial, the prosecution said Connell, an Iraq War veteran, shot and killed his mother, Kim Higginbotham, and stepfather, Chris Higginbotham at their northwest Bakersfield home. Both were 48.

The defense argued Connell killed his stepfather after the other man shot and killed his mother.

Connell testified he suffered years of sexual abuse by Chris Higginbotham beginning when he was 10, and had kept silent.

On April 30, 2016, Connell said, he finally told his mother about the abuse. When she confronted his stepfather, an argument ensued and Chris Higginbotham killed her, Connell told the jury.

He testified he then shot Chris Higginbotham multiple times, killing him.

Prosecutor Marcus Cuper said Connell, who previously admitted to lying about what had happened the night of the killings, was spinning yet another lie regarding the allegations of abuse and his stepfather killing his mother.

Officers dispatched to the home found Chris Higginbotham dead with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and shoulder. Kim Higginbotham, a teacher with the Delano Union School District, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her chest in another part of the house.