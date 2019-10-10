Man sentenced to four years in prison in drunken driving crash that killed brother-in-law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efrain Echevarria pulled the emergency brake on his car while traveling at 85 mph on Highway 99, losing control of the vehicle and overturning.

His brother-in-law, Victor Hugo Garay Jr., 30, was a passenger. Garay died at the scene.

On Thursday, Echevarria, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Three other charges were dismissed under the plea agreement reached last month.

Echevarria told investigators he drank eight Modelo beers and two shots of Patron tequila on May 16, the day of the crash. Breath tests returned blood-alcohol content readings of .08 and .09 percent, the latter just above the state legal driving limit of .08 percent.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. as Echevarria drove a Honda Civic south on Highway 99, north of Palm Street. The car left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.