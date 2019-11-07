Man sentenced to eight years in prison in Oildale officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to four felonies in connection with an incident where a deputy shot him and the bullet passed through him and hit another deputy was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.

John Paul Jones, 35, pleaded no contest last month to resisting arrest, resisting arrest resulting in death or serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs for sale.

The incident leading to Jones’ arrest occurred Dec. 13 when two deputies assigned to the sheriff’s electronic monitoring program went to the 300 block of McCord Avenue for a compliance check. They contacted Jones on the front steps of a residence.

A confrontation ensued where the deputies ending up struggling with Jones. One of the deputies shot him.

The bullet passed through Jones’ shoulder and hit the other deputy in the wrist.

Upon his release from the hospital, Jones was booked into jail.