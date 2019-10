BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to drugging and raping a teen girl was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.

Jeffery Firkins, 39, gave alcohol and marijuana to the girl in March then raped her, according to court documents. The girl told police she pretended to be asleep during the assault because she was afraid.

Firkins pleaded no contest last week to a rape charge in exchange for the dismissal of seven other felonies.