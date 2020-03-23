Man sentenced to decade in prison after pleading to robbery, gun charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After smashing the window to the couple’s car, Jaime Gonzalez tried to shoot a male sitting in the vehicle, deputies said.

The gun didn’t fire. He grabbed one of the victims’ cellphones and ran, according to deputies.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Gonzalez, 37, to 10 years in prison following his no contest pleas to charges of robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez about two hours after the Feb. 7 robbery. A hand gun and the cellphone were recovered.