Man sentenced to consecutive life terms for 2018 robbery under 3 strikes law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used a replica firearm to rob a recycling center received consecutive life prison terms Friday under the state’s three-strikes law.

Hiram Salcedo, 22, was sentenced to two terms of 25 years to life, plus 10 years, following his conviction on charges including robbery and attempted robbery.

Judge John W. Lua noted Salcedo had a “horrific” criminal record. The Kern County Superior Court website shows 19 separate cases against Salcedo by the time he was 20 years old.

The events leading to his third strike occurred Sept. 23, 2018, when Salcedo threatened someone with an imitation firearm — a BB gun designed to look like a genuine firearm. That person escaped, and Salcedo then approached a cashier at a recycling center on Fairfax Road and demanded cash while brandishing the gun.

A witness followed Salcedo after the robbery, and Salcedo threatened the witness with the gun. He fled to Guinness Way and barricaded himself inside his apartment, prompting a four-hour standoff with sheriff’s SWAT deputies before he was taken into custody.

Salcedo was also found guilty of three counts of brandishing a replica firearm, resisting a peace officer and providing false identification to law enforcement.