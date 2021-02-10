Man sentenced to a year in jail for ‘apparent ambush’ of deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot after charging at a Kern County deputy has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to charges of resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Ricardo Usher, 31, will also be on probation for two years for what sheriff’s officials called an “apparent ambush” that took place early Sept. 15 in Oildale.

Deputy Ubaldo Weiss was called around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Moneta and North Chester avenues. The deputy parked behind the pickup and tried to make contact with the people inside.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Usher — who was not in the pickup — rush at Weiss at a full sprint, continuing toward him even after the Weiss draws and points his gun at Usher. As Usher closes in, Weiss kicks him in the stomach then fires.

Usher suffered three bullet wounds: to the left side of his jaw, the right side of his neck and the upper left portion of his chest.

A sheriff’s Critical Incident Review Board determined the shooting was within departmental policy.

Usher has a misdemeanor case of evading a peace office pending against him, according to court records.