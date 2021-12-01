Man sentenced to 80 years to life for sexually abusing 2 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sexually abusing two children was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Joe Vanwinkle, 39, was convicted in October of four charges related to sex acts with children.

Vanwinkle committed “repeated, and various acts of child molestation” against the victims, according to the District Attorney’s office. The victims eventually reported the abuse to a school counselor who contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

Social media messages and DNA evidence corroborated the victims’ allegations, prosecutors said.