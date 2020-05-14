Man sentenced to 74 years to life in prison for 1988 shooting in Wasco that killed one, injured three others

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who killed another man and wounded three others in a shooting that took place more than 30 years ago in Wasco has been sentenced to 74 years to life in prison.

Pablo Manuel Sanchez was sentenced to the life term Wednesday for the killing of Alfred Quinones and the injuries inflicted on the other man. A jury in March convicted him of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Sanchez went on the run after the shooting, eluding authorities for three decades. In February 2018, authorities learned he was living under the name of Francisco Sanchez in Arizona. He was arrested and extradited to Kern County.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched May 21, 1988, to the area of 10th Place and Griffith Avenue to a report of a possible knife fight. They arrived to find four men standing under a tree in a dirt parking lot. None of the men were armed, and they said there hadn’t been a fight.

The deputies left but returned five minutes later after receiving a report of shots fired in the same area. They found multiple gunshot victims, and a witness said Sanchez had returned and opened fire with a rifle after earlier engaging in a fight with the victims.