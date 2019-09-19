Man sentenced to 63 years to life for stabbing and robbery

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — After accusing someone of stealing from him, Jaime Valdez pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed the man in the stomach.

Shortly afterward, he entered a meat market in Lost Hills where he grabbed the owner by the neck and pointed the knife at her chest as he demanded money. He fled with $400.

Deputies arrested him within days of the Dec. 4, 2018, crimes.

Valdez, 47, was sentenced to 63 years to life in prison last week following his conviction on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

His sentence was enhanced by prior convictions for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News