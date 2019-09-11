Man sentenced to 63 years to life for beating women with golf clubs, baseball bat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In August of last year, Richard Rodriguez beat a woman with a wooden golf club, striking her with enough force that the club splintered. The year before, he attacked a different woman with a baseball bat.

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced the 34-year-old Rodriguez to 63 years to life in prison following his conviction on torture and spousal abuse charges.

According to prosecutors, the woman beaten with the golf club suffered serious injuries including broken bones to her hand from trying to protect herself and a small dog.

In March 2017, Rodriguez repeatedly hit a woman with a baseball bat, striking her at least 10 times. He chased her into the street but fled when neighbors intervened.

Rodriguez has two prior “strike” offenses, one for an armed robbery in Los Angeles County, the second for an attempted murder conviction in San Bernardino County.