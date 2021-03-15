Man sentenced to 6 years for Wofford Heights stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who said “the spirit” made him stab another man last year in Wofford Heights was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Young Van Ross, 39, received the prison term after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted murder, court records show. In pleading no contest, a defendant doesn’t dispute or admit the charges, but agrees prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

On Feb. 27 of last year, Ross’s father called 911 and said Ross had chased him with a hunting knife. He said his son has mental health issues and stopped taking his medication.

Deputies 30 minutes later received a call about a stabbing nearby. A man reported a stranger walked onto his property and shook his hand before stabbing him four or five times, according to court filings.

A blood trail led to Ross, whom deputies found on his knees by Tillie Creek, the documents said. They took him into custody without incident and found a knife on him and a puncture wound to his hand.

Ross told detectives “the spirit” made him attack the other man, and he was trying to “lay his life down.”