Man sentenced to 6 years in Bakersfield gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to assault charges after twice standing trial in connection with a gas station shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Julio Munoz, however, will be released in less than a year due to time he’s already spent in custody. He pleaded no contest last month to two counts of assault with a firearm on a person and he was found guilty of a misdemeanor gun charge the year before in connection with the case.

A jury in October 2020 found Munoz guilty of carrying a loaded gun but hung on the remaining charges. A retrial in September also ended with a jury unable to reach verdicts on those charges.

In 2019, Munoz, then 23, was arrested following a shooting at a Chevron in south Bakersfield that wounded two men. Police arrested him in Lamont and seized four guns during the investigation.

