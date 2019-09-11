Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for assaulting, threatening to kill family members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of 17 felonies for assaulting and twice threatening to kill family members, once while armed with a shotgun and a second time with a knife, was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison.

Before the sentence was handed down, Gregorio Lomeli Nunez, 54, asked if he had a choice to not go through with the proceedings.

When Judge Charles R. Brehmer asked Nunez if he was ready to be sentenced, Nunez asked how much time he was going to get.

Brehmer told him he hadn’t sentenced him yet, and asked again if he was ready to proceed.

“Do I have any other option?” Nunez asked.

The judge told him he didn’t, and began reading through each of the 17 counts and how much time Nunez would serve for each one. The total came to 55 years.

On Aug. 15 of last year, Nunez pointed a shotgun at two family members and threatened to kill them. He then said he would kill law enforcement and himself if they notified police, according to prosecutors.

He fled before police arrived and was found four days later, hiding in the backyard.

On March 20, Nunez again threatened the same family members, this time while armed with a knife. He cornered one of them and choked and kicked her, prosecutors said.

He again ran before officers arrived, but was arrested the the same day.

A jury found Nunez guilty in July of assault with a firearm on a person, willful cruelty to a child, assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury and other charges.