Man sentenced to 50 years to life for deadly shooting outside sports bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to 50 years to life in prison for a deadly shooting outside a sports bar.

Luis Pineda, 27, was convicted last year of first-degree murder, with a firearm enhancement, in the killing of Christopher Rodriguez.

The shooting occurred after the two men argued early Jan. 21, 2018, at Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Panama Lane.

Pineda threatened Rodriguez, 33, shortly after the argument, prosecutors said. He then retrieved a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot Rodriguez multiple times in the bar’s parking lot.

Rodriguez suffered five gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Pineda later that morning at a residence in Lamont, prosecutors said. The handgun used in the slaying was found at his residence.

Several witnesses identified Pineda as the shooter.