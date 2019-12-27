Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for robbing 75-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who took part in the robbery of a 75-year-old man in Wasco has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Dabrae Dugan, 29, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest last month to a robbery charge in exchange for the dismissal of three other felonies, including assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury.

Dugan’s co-defendant, Marvin Gray, 21, is serving a three-year prison term after pleading no contest to the same charge.

The charges against the two men stemmed from a robbery the morning of May 27 in the 1000 block of 7th Street. Dugan punched the victim repeatedly while Gray stole his wallet and cellphone, investigators said in court documents.