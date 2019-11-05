Man sentenced to 40 years to life in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted of murder and other charges in a 2016 shooting.

A jury in June convicted Jeffrey Tapia of second-degree murder with a gang affiliation sentencing enhancement in the May 11, 2016, shooting of 31-year-old Benjamin Mendoza, court records show.

Tapia, 24, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Two co-defendants, Daniel Marquez, 23, and Ricky Cortez, 22, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and were each sentenced in September to 19 years in prison.