Man sentenced to 40 years to life in deadly shooting

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
gavel court ruling_1513953871744.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted of murder and other charges in a 2016 shooting.

A jury in June convicted Jeffrey Tapia of second-degree murder with a gang affiliation sentencing enhancement in the May 11, 2016, shooting of 31-year-old Benjamin Mendoza, court records show.

Tapia, 24, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Two co-defendants, Daniel Marquez, 23, and Ricky Cortez, 22, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and were each sentenced in September to 19 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News