BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who lives in Arvin was sentenced to four years and nine months for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 38, delivered 26 pounds of methamphetamine to two codefendants in March 2021.

The transactions were included in a wiretap investigation involving one of the codefendants, according to officials. The wiretap resulted in the seizure of more than 86 pounds of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin.

DOJ officials say the charges against the codefendants in this case are pending.