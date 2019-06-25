Man sentenced to 30 years to life in crash that killed mother and daughter on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drove with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a mother and daughter, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years to life in prison.

Vincent Moroyoqui, 36, admitted to speeding the evening of July 20, 2017, before slamming head-on into a car occupied by Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20.

He denied, however, that he was drunk at the time. He said he began drinking in his truck after the crash out of despair over the deaths of the two women.

A Kern County jury didn’t buy that argument, convicting him of two counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.

Prosecutor Kim Richardson has said Moroyoqui admitted to downing four beers and a few swigs of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey at a convenience store after work before getting behind the wheel. Moroyoqui would have been impaired by that amount of alcohol, she said.

Moroyoqui’s attorney, David A. Torres, said following his client’s conviction in April this was the most emotional DUI case in which he’s been involved. He said it’s tragic that a mother and daughter died, and that Moroyoqui will leave behind a wife and two children as he goes away to prison for possibly the rest of his life.

Moroyoqui was convicted of DUI in 2002, 2008 and 2009. For the last two convictions, he signed a Watson advisal acknowledging he’d been told if he drove while impaired and someone died as a result he could be charged with murder.